Hey Old Man, Here’s Conclusive Proof Lil Yachty Can Rap

For a long time, there has been a sort of question mark hanging over Lil Yachty’s head with regards to the matter of whether he can actually, you know, rap. Between his dislike of the label “rapper” (preferring to be referred to as an “artist”) and his recent comments regarding the ‘overratedness’ of a certain legendary rapper, Yachty has not done much to endear himself to hip-hop’s old guard.



Having been on the receiving end of a lot of criticism for the past few months, Lil Boat finally took to the Beats 1 show of one of his most vocal detractors, Hot 97’s Ebro Darden, to silence his #haters good and proper, with an apology and a freestyle. Delivering some objectively fire emoji rhymes on top of Craig Mack’s “Flava in Ya Ear” beat in his signature lazy cadence Yachty settled his score admirably, proving that yeah, he really can rap. Please, old man, you can now pull that stick up out of your ass.



However, not content to let things rest completely, he had some choice bars for Funkmaster Flex, who has also been a harsh critic. The beef train rolls on, sure, but at least you can show this video to your mate who only listens to A Tribe Called Quest and tells you at every opportunity that Yachty isn’t Real Hiphop, and proceed to laugh in his face.



Watch below:





