Lil Yachty Speeds Up Real Fast on Carnage’s “Mase in ’97”

Lil Yachty’s verses have been taking it easy in the last month or so. “Drippin,” “22,” and in particular “Check Up” were laconic tracks that showcased the Atlanta rapper’s style over supremely laid-back beats. But today’s release of “Mase in ’97,” a collaboration with Carnage and Charlie Heat, does away with all that. It’s a minute and forty seconds of adderall-afflicted bars, Yachty barely pausing for breath as he tries to match the beat. It’s new territory for the boat-loving rapper. Check it out below and read our interview with Lil Yachty right here.

