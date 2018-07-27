Lil Yachty Talks About His Debut Film Role in ‘Teen Titans Go! to the Movies’

This week on Noisey Radio, rising Florida icon Wifisfuneral stops by to bring us his highly anticipated new project Ethernet, and drop a world premiere record with Robb Bank$. Then, Mikey Alfred of Illegal Civilization sits down to discuss his role as co-producer on Jonah Hill’s directorial debut, Mid90s. Plus, the one the only Lil Yachty is in the house to discuss his first film role in Teen Titans Go! To the Movies.

Listen Here

Videos by VICE

Intro

Smokepurpp – Nephew feat. Lil Pump (not out yet but will be by Sunday)

Wifisfuneral

Wifisfuneral & Robb Bank$ – “Movin’ Slow”

Wifisfuneral – “Knots” feat. Jay Critch

Comethazine & Wifisfuneral – “Sticks” (Remix)

Wifisfuneral & Robb Bank$ – “Save A Hoe” *World Premiere*

Mikey Alfred of Illegal Civilization

Tyler, The Creator – “Where This Flower Blooms” feat. Frank Ocean

Tony Velour – “Pull Up” feat. Dylan Brady *World Premiere*

Lil Yachty

Lil Yachty – “NBAYOUNGBOAT” feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Lil Yachty – “Go!” (Remix)