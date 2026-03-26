Lily Allen Just Announced a U.S. Headlining Tour for 2026

Lily Allen just announced a North American outing for her Lily Allen Performs West End Girl tour for fall 2026.
The shows come as an addition to a previously announced run slated for spring, set to kick off April 3. The newly announced leg of the tour will resume September 3 with a show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles are on the routing, among other major markets.
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View the complete tour routing and ticketing information below.
Lily Allen 2026 Tour: How To Get Tickets
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Tickets for Lily Allen’s fall 2026 North American dates will be on artist presale starting Wednesday, April 1 at 10 AM local time. Sign up here for access.
General onsale begins Friday, April 3 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.
You can also find Lily Allen tickets (including sold out shows on her upcoming spring tour) on StubHub. StubHub transactions are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
About Lily Allen Performs West End Girl
Lily Allen Performs West End Girl is a track-for-track live re-creation of the singer’s 2025 smash hit West End Girl. It’s a full stage production, with props, sets, and scene transitions. Allen is not performing any other songs on this tour; it’s a fully realized concept piece and we applaud her for it. Get a taste of what’s to come by watching her recent SNL performance below.
Lily allen 2026 Tour Dates
04/03 — Chicago, IL @ The Auditorium
04/04 — Chicago, IL @ The Auditorium
04/07 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
04/08 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
04/11 — Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens
04/12 — Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens
04/14 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
04/15 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
04/17 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
04/19 — Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
04/21 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
04/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
04/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
04/28 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
09/03 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden Arena
09/04 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
09/06 — Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena
09/08 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
09/10 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre
09/12 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
09/13 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
09/16 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
09/18 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
09/21 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
09/23 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
09/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum
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