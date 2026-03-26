Lily Allen Just Announced a U.S. Headlining Tour for 2026

Lily Allen just announced a North American outing for her Lily Allen Performs West End Girl tour for fall 2026.

The shows come as an addition to a previously announced run slated for spring, set to kick off April 3. The newly announced leg of the tour will resume September 3 with a show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles are on the routing, among other major markets.

Videos by VICE

View the complete tour routing and ticketing information below.

Lily Allen 2026 Tour: How To Get Tickets

Tickets for Lily Allen’s fall 2026 North American dates will be on artist presale starting Wednesday, April 1 at 10 AM local time. Sign up here for access.

General onsale begins Friday, April 3 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.

You can also find Lily Allen tickets (including sold out shows on her upcoming spring tour) on StubHub. StubHub transactions are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

About Lily Allen Performs West End Girl

Lily Allen Performs West End Girl is a track-for-track live re-creation of the singer’s 2025 smash hit West End Girl. It’s a full stage production, with props, sets, and scene transitions. Allen is not performing any other songs on this tour; it’s a fully realized concept piece and we applaud her for it. Get a taste of what’s to come by watching her recent SNL performance below.

Play video

04/03 — Chicago, IL @ The Auditorium

04/04 — Chicago, IL @ The Auditorium

04/07 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

04/08 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

04/11 — Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens

04/12 — Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens

04/14 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

04/15 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

04/17 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

04/19 — Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

04/21 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

04/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

04/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

04/28 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

09/03 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden Arena

09/04 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

09/06 — Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena

09/08 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

09/10 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre

09/12 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

09/13 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

09/16 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

09/18 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/21 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

09/23 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

09/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum