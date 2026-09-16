Lily Allen Responds to Ex-Husband Saying He ‘Respects Her’ for Putting Out Break-Up Album

Lily Allen’s 2025 album West End Girl garnered high praise from critics and fans alike for its raw look at heartbreak and complicated relationships. It was her first album in seven years, but it also came on the heels of her divorce from actor David Harbour. Written and recorded in 10 days, West End Girl was a cathartic release that allowed Allen to process the end of her marriage.

She also stated that it wasn’t totally autobiographical. It was “a mixture of fact and fiction”, letting her work through her own emotions while also addressing the general “complexities of relationships and how we all navigate them”. For her, it explored her “deep-rooted issues with rejection and abandonment.” More broadly, it offered a look at complex relationship dynamics people often find themselves in.

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But because the album was a direct response to her divorce, many felt it was more factual than it was. However Lily Allen experienced their divorce, David Harbour said in June 2026 that he had a different view. But he also said that he still respects her decision to approach their divorce through a creative outlet.

Lily Allen Has Seemingly Cordial Response to Ex David Harbour’s Respect for Her Creative Process

In October 2026, just a few days after the album released, Lily Allen spoke with Interview. There, she explained that, despite being a break-up album, West End Girl wasn’t “cruel”. It wasn’t a tool for “revenge”, despite allusions to Harbour’s infidelity on the track “Madeline”.

In June 2026, Harbour admitted that experiencing the album cycle and subsequent attention from it was strange. “It was weird,” he told Variety. He then added, “I do believe that it is the privilege of every artist to use their experience to create art, and so I respect her for doing that.”

Harbour continued, “Stories are complex, and that’s why I say I respect her creation of art to channel her experience. It wasn’t my experience.”

Speaking with The Cut in September 2026, Lily Allen responded to Harbour’s comments. Those looking for drama are out of luck. Allen’s response seemed cordial, consistent with previous statements that she feels removed from the heightened emotions of West End Girl.

“I think that was a generous thing for him to say,” Allen told The Cut. “He’s having a real moment of success as well, right? He’s been nominated for an Emmy, and it’s great. We’re all doing our own thing, and we’re all doing what we’re supposed to do. If there’s one thing I know about David Harbour, it’s that he’s an excellent actor.”

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