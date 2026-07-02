Lily Allen Responds to ‘West End Girl’ Tour Criticism, Including Those Wondering What, Exactly, They’re Paying For

Lily Allen is playing some of the biggest shows of her career following her highly personal 2025 album West End Girl. The emotionally raw nature of the album has lent itself well to a run of intimate shows, which Allen is currently touring in the U.K. and Europe in 2026.

But some concertgoers have criticized her creative choices on this tour, officially titled Lily Allen Performs West End Girl. Specifically, there’s some disappointment that she’s not performing any of her older hits, like “Smile” or “The Fear”. Instead, the Dallas Minor Trio performs Allen’s hits arranged for strings during their opening act.

Videos by VICE

For the main show, Allen performs the 14-track West End Girl in its entirety, broken up into three acts. Instead of a live band, she sings over backing tracks, with much of the focus of the show on set design and her vocals. Overall, the choices seem to favor an intimate, personal presentation that feels more like contemporary theater than a pop show.

Lily Allen Defends Her Choice To Present ‘West End Girl’ as Theater Rather Than Pop Concert

Lily Allen Performs West End Girl had a huge weekend at London’s O2 Arena on June 27 and 28, 2026. Following the weekend, criticism appeared online from The Spectator editor Rupert Hawksley, whose comments prompted a response from Allen.

Hawksley offered his observations in the form of a list on Twitter/X. He noted that there was “no support act” and “not one word to the audience”. Additionally, Allen apparently arrived on stage at 9:10 p.m., and the show was finished by 10 p.m.

Allen quote-tweeted the post for her reply, offering explanations for some of the criticisms. “There is a support act,” she wrote. “The show has always been advertised as ‘Lily Allen performs West End Girl’.”

She added, “I was a few mins late as my tights were laddered and I had to change them. The show is just over an hour as it’s just the album in its entirety.” Allen also replied in defense of her creative direction for the tour.

“It’s my artistic choice not to talk to the audience, the fourth wall helps with the storytelling. Most people find it to be effective. I don’t want anyone to feel ripped off,” she wrote. “Everyone on this tour is really working very hard to give people the best show we possibly can, and I’m extremely proud of it.”

Despite Allen Originally Describing Tour as ‘Broadway-Esque One-Woman Show’, Some People Still Don’t Get It

Speaking with Elle in February 2026, Lily Allen originally described her plans for the West End Girl tour. In her words, she wanted it to “feel more like a Broadway-esque one-woman show, with really interesting set design. There’ll be no band and no dancers.”

It seems like that’s exactly what she’s made. But to hear the criticism from both fans and journalists, it also seems like some people have never seen a play before. Even beyond the distinction between a traditional pop concert and contemporary theater, Lily Allen did say exactly what she was doing months before the tour even began.

“I know that it said ‘Lily Allen performs West End Girl’ but it didn’t say ‘Lily Allen ONLY performs West End Girl’ very clearly,” one person wrote in a review on Ticketmaster. They added, “This has got to be the shortest and least value for money concert I’ve ever been to.”

Another reviewer found the show “disappointing,” but added, “although her performance was excellent.” Still, they wrote, “She was on stage for less than one hour. She could have sang some of her old songs herself. If I’d have known this before I would not have purchased the expensive tickets.”