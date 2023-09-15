I Tried the Limba Flex, a Bendy Dildo That Feels Custom-Made for Your Cooch

When it comes to sex toys, I usually belong to the less-is-more camp. Dildos with dizzying amounts of bells and whistles can feel a lot like going to one of those restaurants where everything is doused in truffle oil, or like hanging out at your rich best friend’s house in the 90s and wondering if her dad really watches all 300+ golf channels on their TV. I mean, my favorite vibrator of all time is this basic, medium-small rabbit vibrator by Lioness, and, granted, it boasts some pretty impressive tech (it gives you biofeedback on your orgasms), but the vibe is a very straightforward smash wand.

It’s harder, and far more daunting, for sex toy brands to improve upon canonized sex toy models. But amazingly, that’s where Fun Factory thrives. Over the past few years, the German sexual wellness brand has cemented its place on my radar as a brand making borderline abstract sex toys, but also as a brand that has had the chutzpah to challenge GOATed sex toys such as the Magic Wand vibrator with its own its own revolutionary take on the wand. It reinvented the wheel by making sure it finds your clit.

Most recently, I said yes to the dress brand’s Limba Flex dildo: An ultra-flexible toy designed for humping, grinding, strap-ons, prostate play, and whatever else God’s soldiers want to do with our horny holes. I was sold after reading a review on Fun Factory’s site that said it’s “sturdy for G-spotting AND A-spotting!” but was in for a few welcome surprises along the way during my own review.

Would Limba Flex live up to its name, and bend over backwards to service my cooch? Crack open a cold Sprite, and read on to find out what was rad, what was weird, and what made me black out in joy about this do-it-all dildo.

First impressions

Listen, it’s hard for me to not just sing Fun Factory’s aesthetic praises. I have a few of the brand’s sex toys already, and I always enjoy the iMac G3 energy that comes from the brand’s talent for pop art-y, light-up buttons and rounded fonts. Limba Flex is no different.

The dildo comes in small, medium, and large sizes that measure up to 4.7, 6.8, and 7.1 inches respectively. I choose the large, even though the small comes in a colorway called

“Caribbean Blue”—one of my favorite Enya songs—but I kind of think the Velvet Blue colorway of my large model is more Eithne Pádraigín Ní Bhraonáin-adjacent; it’s the kind of midnight sky blue you only find in cities with no light pollution. I was horny already.

Photo by the Author

What was rad

This hot rod is bendy—as in, Gumby levels of bendy. It can bend into a C-shape, S-shape, or be enjoyed like a straight missile to the rear. I gave my Limba a slight upwards curve for hitting my G-spot, lubed it up, and was instantly impressed by the feeling of fullness such a lightweight dildo could provide.

Photo by the Author

You really feel as if you’re sitting on a dick attached to an actual person with muscle mass, because the unique curvature and slightly tapered tip of the toy makes it feel far more customizable than most other dildos I’ve used. I mean, have you ever ridden a perfectly straight penis? They’re like veiny snowflakes, each with its own uniquely undulating curves and quirks. Limba Flex understands that. Plus, you can just give the Limba a twist at the base to shift the stimulation points while the toy is inside you. As the Barefoot Contessa would say, How easy is that?

Finally, let’s talk about the perks of a solid suction base dildo. I have yet to peg in this bad boi, but it fits perfectly in my Lovehoney strap-on harness, and reviewers on the Fun Factory site say “I knew this was going to be one of my go-to toys for pegging due to its customizable shape, velvety soft silicone, and harness friendly design.”

Photo by thr Author

The silicone material of the toy also makes it perfect for being suctioned onto the wall and floor of my shower, where it has lived ever since it’s unboxing. And let me tell you, there are few greater joys in life than sudsing your boo down with a bar of Aesop soap while they sit on a high-quality, German-made dildo.

Photo by thr Author

What was tricky

The matte silicone material of the toy can collect fuzz and lint easily, so make sure it’s ready to slide up your cooch with a rinse in the sink beforehand.

When walking to the bathroom or kitchen with your dildo isn’t an option (i.e. your roommates are having a The Da Vinci Code viewing party), consider keeping these aloe vera-enriched Promescent intimacy wipes in your room for easy on-the-spot cleaning. They’ve been my staple for a few years now, and while I try other brands, I always come back for the non-overpowering, clean scent.

TL; DR

The Limba Flex lives up to its name, because it can be bent into whatever shape your horny holes desire, whether you’re looking to stimulate your G-spot, A-spot, P-spot—all the spots, really—or bring it into your rotation of pegging dildos. Plus, the fact that it’s battery-free and easily suctioned to a shower wall makes it all the more fun to bring on vacation.

I had my doubts, but Fun Factory has yet again improved upon the tried-and-true, classic dildo with a flexible model that feels as if it was custom-made for my cooch.

Purchase the Limba Flex on Fun Factory, Lovehoney, and Amazon.

