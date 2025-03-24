‘Liminal Void’ Is a Shock to the Senses, and I Just Can’t Get Enough of It

I don’t know how to properly explain what Liminal Void has done to my psyche. Functioning as both a video game and art piece, my mind is in an alternate reality when I’m indulging in Liminal Void. Do I understand what’s happening yet? Absolutely not. Am I loving every moment of it? Absolutely.

Even after diving into the extensive lore videos to learn more about what type of ethereal plane Liminal Void is supposed to be taking part in, I still have no clue as to what I’m doing. But I can’t put this down. It’s affected me in all of the best ways and is one of the most interesting, unique, frustrating, exciting, and just genuinely amazing pieces of art I’ve experienced in a while. I need everybody to know about this one, and I’m ready to shout out my love for it from the rooftops of whatever layer I’m currently on in my real life.

I Don’t Have Any Other Choice but To Continue Pushing Forward in ‘Liminal Void’

After selecting my character, I enter the world of Liminal Void. It’s colorful, dark, moody, and depressing. I enter a classroom and find a young woman. Her getup isn’t very appropriate for the occasion, but she’s the only company I have. Helena functions as the guide to my life up to this point, telling me what I did wrong and right, and why I’m here. She also wants to use me as her “Tool”, sending me into the layers of the aforementioned Liminal Void to snatch the souls of terrifying wireframe monsters.

When I die, there’s no punishment. Instead, I’m rewarded. The only issue with death is a missed opportunity, rather than a punishment. I’m trapped for eternity within this noise-infested world, and I never want to leave. And at this point, hours into my journey, I still don’t know if what I’m doing is right. There’s not much feedback; I need to push forward based on my mental and emotional state. A countdown tells me when my next death is going to occur, if it isn’t by the hand of one of the creepy creatures within the layer I’m currently in.

Lore Videos Are Aplenty for ‘Liminal Void’

Souls and sigils are the primary objectives within Liminal Void. I can use the sigils that I collect, either via floppy disk or soul snatching, to cast powerful spells. On the other side of the coin, I can also break down walls, depending on what companions I have in my party. Communication is key; it’s necessary to continue my descent into madness. As I speak with my other trapped souls, I learn their backstories as they yap on about why they’re here. Virgin rage, general hatred toward everything and anything, or just the lack of friends they had when they were alive for the first time. Each character has something interesting that they want to do and say within these layers.

Liminal Void is a confusing game. It feels like there is no objective, and it seems like it’s aiming for shock value and confusion, rather than a cohesive plot. But as I spent more time with the game, I continued to see the vision. Sure, I still don’t know what the hell is going on, but I can’t stop thinking about Liminal Void. It’s violent, vibrant, exciting, and interesting. But more than anything, it’s unique beyond any words in the English language.

It’s Something Everyone Should Experience at Least Once

I can’t heap enough praise onto Liminal Void, even if I tried. It’s a Nihilistic look into the world, the afterlife, and everything in between. But at the same point, it’s weirdly hopeful at times. A noisy aesthetic, paired with an electrifying soundtrack, makes it a shock to the system on every front. But I can say with every fiber of my being that I’ve never played another game like Liminal Void. It’s unabashedly unique in all of the right ways. Confusion is part of the experience, and it keeps me coming back.

I don’t even know if most people would classify Liminal Void as a game. It employs the same type of colorful world as games such as Sorry, We’re Closed. But all while being edgy in a good way, rather than in a cringe way. Even if it is cringy, it embraces it. There’s meta-commentary on the world around it, all while not being too on the nose about the message it wants to get across. Liminal Void is one of those games that I would recommend to nearly everybody. Even though most people may not love it, it’s sure to resonate with a select few. Myself included. I’ve never experienced something such as Liminal Void, and I’m so glad that I did.