Limp Bizkit Dropped a New Song With a Title That You Just Have To See for Yourself

Limp Bizkit is back, and man, are they in rare form. The nu-metal icons dropped a new tune today, and if you don’t just read the title for yourself, then you won’t even believe it’s real.

The song is called “Making Love to Morgan Wallen,” and like… what? At first, I thought that title was supposed to imply the idea of making love to Morgan Wallen’s music, rather than the idea of actually having sex with Morgan Wallen.

Videos by VICE

As I was listening, though, I finally caught the line at the end where Fred Durst raps: “I make this motherfucker diamond plated / Makin’ love to Morgan Wallen in an elevator / I’ll be turnin’ on you bitches like a generator / I’ll be the greatest motherfucker that you ever hated.” Check out the song below cause it’s honestly terrific.

It’s been about four years since the band dropped their sixth album, Still Sucks, and there’d been speculation for months that the band had new music on the way.

While on tour with Metallica in May, the reigning Gods of Nu-Metal teased that they were working on new music by taking to Instagram to share an image of themselves in a studio in Nashville, Tennessee.

Does this, paired with the new song title, mean we’re getting a Limp Bizkit country album? Probably not, but Nashville’s country-metal crossover culture has been growing over the years, with artists like Hardy and Lakeview blurring the genre lines and bringing a lot more heavy elements into heartland music.

2025 GRINGO PAPI SOUTH AMERICA TOUR

While there’s no way of knowing if a new Limp Bizkit album is forthcoming, we can confirm that fans in South America will have the opportunity to see the band on their upcoming 2025 Gringo Papi Tour, featuring Yungblud, 311, and more. See dates here:

Saturday 29th November – Mexico, Mexico City – Explanada del Estadio Banorte

Tuesday 2nd December – Costa Rica, San Jose – Parque Viva

Friday 5th December – Colombia, Bogota – Estadio El Campin

Tuesday 9th December – Peru, Lima – Costa 21

Saturday 13th December – Chile, Santiago – Estadio Monumental

Tuesday 16th December – Argentina, Buenos Aires – Parque Sarmiento

Saturday 20th December – Brazil, Sao Paulo – Allianz Parque