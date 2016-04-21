100 Fools Turned Up to Watch Limp Bizkit Play a Gas Station Gig That Never Really Existed

Fewer things encapsulate America better than the great, flurousecently lit gas station. A one-stop shop, these hulking arenas offer people a chance to coalesce with people from all walks of life, who are united under one common interest: to purchase some good old fashioned American gasoline. And maybe a family sized pack of Twizzlers.

Or so it was until yesterday, when the greatest modern-day roadside boutique brought people together for a different reason. Not gasoline, or potato chips, or even those weird tasting cheddar wurst hot-dogs that sit at the peak of gas station cuisine. No: on April 20, 2016, more than 100 people were drawn to a petrol station in Dayton, Ohio on the fake promise of a show from Limp Bizkit. Presumably, these people believed Fred Durst would turn up, flip his red cap backwards, and drop-kick his way into a performance of “My Way’”—during which he could gesture at the road everytime he sang “or the highway!”—while stood on a petrol pump. Which, when you think about it, is as American as it gets.

Videos by VICE

It all kicked off with a Facebook event called “Limp Bizkit to play 4/20 Secret Show.” Uploaded with no information beyond a description that read “Limp Bizkit coming 2 Dayton!!!”, the event should have been seen as suspect from the offset. Then again, this is people who genuinely appreciate the semantics of an album called Chocolate Starfish and Hot Dog Flavoured Water we’re talking about here. So the event started to gain traction. At one point, the Facebook event page was reportedly getting 100 posts a minute, as excited fans of the ‘Kit ramped themselves up for what looked to be the show of the century.

In the end, the page received so much attention that it appeared on local news, prompting Daytona police department to tweet “BE AWARE: There is NO Limp Bizkit concert Wed 4/20 at Sunoco station at Keowee St & Wayne Ave. These ads FALSE.” Moments later, Fred Durst responded to the claims his popular nu-metal band would be playing in a petrol, tweeting to a fan that the rumours were “NOT TRUE.”

Somehow, that didn’t stop fans. Oh, the innocent little fans of the limpest of biscuits, who had done the arithmetic—Limp Bizkit + gasoline + 4/20 = ultimate win—were certain that the event would still be going ahead, and it was all some conspiracy to keep it as exclusive as possible. This was helped by people who were selling “limp bizkit tix” to “bro’s” on Craigslist. Then there were flyers for the event, which suggested it had been sponsored by Monster Energy. Or the promo videos that had been drafted up for the show, like this one, which offered a free red baseball cap to anyone who purchased tickets. All of which is to say: someone had a lot of fun on the internet yesterday creating all of this.

But despite the warning signs and the confirmation from the band that no, they wouldn’t be performing at a gas station, 100 people turned up to Dayton Ohio on April 20, 2016 to watch what they expected to be the performance of their lives. But the best part of all of this? Even the fake original event page said the event wouldn’t actually be taking place until next year, on April 20, 2017.