Limp Bizkit Guitarist Wes Borland Offers Update on New Music: ‘We’ve Got Some Ammo’

It’s been about a year since Limp Bizkit dropped new music, but fans might not have to wait too long for more. In a new interview with Gear4Music, the band’s guitarist, Wes Borland, shared that they have some “ammo” and are working toward recording.

“We’re planning on going in [to the studio],” Borland shared, per Metal Injection. “I think we have some time in August that we’re planning on going in and writing. We’ve had writing sessions, and there are parts [that we may end up using in some of the new songs].”

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Borland continued, “Fred [Durst] and I were just listening to some riffs and some other sessions that we had from a writing session last year, and we were, like, ‘Oh, I forgot about that. I forgot about that.’ And so we’ve got some ammo to go in.”

Limp Bizkit’s last new song was the aptly titled ‘Making Love to Morgan Wallen’

Later, Borland offered some insight into how the band’s songcrafting has functioned for previous albums. “Usually, in the past, when we’ve made a record, I go do lots of riff writing and then bring it in, and then we start building songs off of that. Or Fred will work on song ideas at home, and then we’ll build off of that. And then sometimes we just start improvising. Or he’ll go, ‘Write the best thing you’ve ever written right now, on the spot.’”

“But some of that stuff happens,” Borland added. ” I mean, I think ‘Break Stuff’ happened that way.”

Finally, Borland weighed in on Limp Bizkit’s rise to fame and subsequent longevity. “We’re the biggest we’ve ever been right now, it’s crazy,” he said. “I’m not saying that in a cocky way. I’m saying that we can’t believe it. We’re so lucky. I don’t know exactly how it happened. We get along so well now, and we’re adults, and we’re having fun doing it, and I think that translates to the audience.”

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Limp Bizkit have been on tour in Europe for the majority of June 2026. They will return to North America in early July for a run of shows that will last through the fall.