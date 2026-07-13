Limp Bizkit Is Playing a Concert in a Haunted Prison Where an Oscar-Winning Movie Was Filmed, and You Can Still Go

If you ever wanted to see Limp Bizkit play a concert in a haunted prison, you should get your a** out to the INKcarceration festival this weekend.

The Midwest music fest takes place Friday, July 17, through Sunday, July 19, 2026, at the historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio, the filming location of the Oscar-winning 1994 film, The Shawshank Redemption.

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Two decades later, organizers have transformed the prison grounds into a venue for one of the most extreme music and art gatherings in all of North America. For the final night of the long weekend, Limp Bizkit will headline, and there’s no doubt it will be a set for the ages.

In addition to Limp Bizkit, the Sunday lineup will include A Day To Remember, Motionless In White, Ice Nine Kills, and many more. Other bands and artists performing over the weekend include Bad Omens, Disturbed, Papa Roach, Cypress Hill, Hollywood Undead, Gojira, The Used, and Sleeping with Sirens.

In other Limp Bizkit news, guitarist Wes Borland recently sat down for an interview wherein he discussed the band’s career. At one point, he offered some insight into how the band’s songwriting process works.

“Usually, in the past, when we’ve made a record, I go do lots of riff writing and then bring it in, and then we start building songs off of that,” he told Gear4Music in June 2026. “Or Fred will work on song ideas at home, and then we’ll build off of that. And then sometimes we just start improvising. Or he’ll go, ‘Write the best thing you’ve ever written right now, on the spot.’”

Limp Bizkit is working on new music, but does not have any planned releases

“But some of that stuff happens,” the nu-metal musician added. ” I mean, I think ‘Break Stuff’ happened that way.”

Later, Borland shared some thoughts on the band’s current level of stardom. “We’re the biggest we’ve ever been right now, it’s crazy,” he exclaimed. “I’m not saying that in a cocky way. I’m saying that we can’t believe it.”

“We’re so lucky,” Borland continued. “I don’t know exactly how it happened. We get along so well now, and we’re adults, and we’re having fun doing it, and I think that translates to the audience.”