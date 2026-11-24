Good news for those who are loving the current nu-metal revival: Limp Bizkit has up to 30 new songs recorded for their next album. Drummer John Otto shared the news during a November 2026 interview with the Stan Bicknell Chats With… podcast on YouTube.

“We did about a month [of recording] at a place called Dark Horse [in Franklin, Tennessee],” Otto said. “And got about 24 to 30 things down. So we have some pretty wild stuff, and it’s a whole other level. So we’ll see what happens. We’ll see what ends up making it.”

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Overall, he said, the band is thrilled with the new songs. “We’re very excited,” he said. “We’re super excited to be playing. And then also the new music is great, so we’re excited about that. And life is good.”

Otto added that Limp Bizkit is the type of band to write and record a bunch of songs at once, then set them aside for later. Then, they eventually go back to those songs to see if they still hold up, if anything needs to be changed, or if they’re good to go for a new album.

But that method can sometimes turn tragic, as Otto noted. Specifically for Limp Bizkit, this happened when frontman Fred Durst’s house burned down in the 2018 Woolsey Fire that spread through Malibu.

Limp Bizkit Are ‘Having a Blast’ Making First New Album Since 2021

Fred Durst was just one of many musicians who lived in Malibu when the wildfire came through. Adam Jones of Tool and Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers were also affected, losing equipment, instruments, and records, if not entire homes.

“We ended up losing a lot of stuff when Fred’s place burnt down in the mountain fires,” said John Otto. “Years of stuff, and we lost it.”

But the loss of years worth of unheard Limp Bizkit material apparently hasn’t stopped them from recording that way. According to Otto, they get together to record whenever the mood strikes, then put those recordings in a new vault for later. Hopefully somewhere underground, or maybe not in California at all.

“We’re the type of band … we’ll go in and drop some stuff down and then revisit it later,” Otto explained. “So any time now, when we have a break, we’ll just be, like, ‘Hey, you guys wanna roll into the studio? Let’s go just drop some ideas and just kind of keep stuff in the tank’, in the vault, if you will. And so we got some stuff.”

Otto added that the process of making their first new album since 2021 has been “a blast”. Notably, the long stretch of time between projects has become part of their method.

“It’s great when you don’t have super expectation and you don’t have a label sitting over you trying to make you hit some kind of a deadline,” the drummer said. “And also, we don’t ever push our art. It’s gonna take however long it takes. We’re not gonna cut any corners, and we’ll drop it when we feel like it’s ready to be dropped.”

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