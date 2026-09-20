Limp Bizkit Still Knows How To Move a Crowd With Wild Performance at Louder Than Life Festival

People used to make fun of Limp Bizkit back in the day. Critics and certain fans used to look at their music as particularly low-brow next to other rock and rap songs alike. However, despite the backlash they’ve received over their career, they’ve maintained a feverish fanbase who absolutely adore records like Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water. That much is evident by the absolutely insane response Fred Durst and co. received at Louder Than Life Festival.

Headlining one of the biggest shows in rock and metal, the band saw the Louisville, Kentucky crowd absolutely erupt to “Break Stuff“. Fans were screaming “Break your f**king face tonight,” jumping and opening up pits to mosh. It’s a truly incredible sight to see Limp Bizkit have such a profound impact on the crowd that night. Check it out below:

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Tonight at Louder Than Life, Limp Bizkit demonstrated why they are one of the best bands in rock. In front of a capacity crowd at America's largest rock and metal festival, the band played a career spanning set that had the crowd singing at the top of their lungs. pic.twitter.com/Q47FCGmm9h — Rock Feed 🎸 (@RockFeedNet) September 20, 2026

Some fans online had a bit of FOMO watching the band rock out. One fan noted how few phones were out, choosing to live in the moment instead. “This has got to be top 3 shows to see right now,” they argued on X. “Probably the crowd with the least amount of phones out lol.”

Limp Bizkit Turned Louder Than Life Upside Down With Wild Performance of ‘Break Stuff’

Limp Bizkit’s set came on the heels of Papa Roach calling out from the festival at the last minute. They were scheduled to perform right before Fred Durst and co. that night. However, bassist Tobin Esperance had a medical emergency, prompting him and the rest of the band to call off.

“Right now, Tobin’s health is our immediate concern. We look forward to welcoming him back on stage in November and appreciate the continued support and respect for his privacy during this time,” the band wrote in a statement.

This offered plenty of time for Limp Bizkit to go over their lengthy career and the big hits their fans absolutely adore. But the band is also offering some new music on the horizon soon. In a June 2026 interview, guitarist Wes Borland teased some “ammo” to finally record after tinkering around in writing sessions.

“We’re planning on going in [to the studio],” Borland said. “I think we have some time in August that we’re planning on going in and writing. We’ve had writing sessions, and there are parts [that we may end up using in some of the new songs].”

(Photo by Mariano Regidor/Redferns)