Lindsey Graham’s plan if Kavanaugh fails? Just nominate him again.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham has a solution for President Donald Trump if his beleaguered Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh doesn’t make it through the confirmation process: Just nominate him again.

Graham — who went on a tirade in Kavanaugh’s defense during the nominee’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week — said Tuesday that the midterm elections could bring in a new batch of senators who might be persuaded to confirm Kavanaugh — even if he fails this time.

“I believe Judge Kavanaugh will be confirmed to the Supreme Court very soon,” the South Carolina senator said in a news release. “However, if his nomination were to fall short, I would encourage President Trump to re-nominate Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. It would — in effect — be appealing the Senate’s verdict directly to the American people.”

Three women have publicly accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. Christine Blasey Ford, a California professor who knew Kavanaugh as a teenager, testified for several hours last week before the Senate Judiciary Committee about how Kavanaugh allegedly attempted to rape her at a party in the 1980s.

After hearing from Ford and Kavanaugh (and having a confrontation with sexual assault survivors in an elevator), Republican Sen. Jeff Flake called for a one-week delay of Kavanaugh’s confirmation vote and for the FBI to reopen its background check into Trump’s nominee. But he still voted to recommend Kavanaugh for a full Senate vote.

Since then, it’s come out that police questioned Kavanaugh during his years at Yale over an alleged bar fight. Former classmates have also come forward to dispute Kavanaugh’s claims during Senate testimony that he wasn’t a heavy drinker in high school and college and has never blacked out.

“Brett was a sloppy drunk, and I know because I drank with him. I watched him drink more than a lot of people. He’d end up slurring his words, stumbling,” Liz Swisher, a Yale classmate of Kavanaugh’s, told the Washington Post.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, responds to reporters after Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., a member of the committee, called for the FBI to investigate the sexual misconduct claims against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.