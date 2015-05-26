Lindstrøm Catapults MS MR’s “Painted” Into Happy Disco Land

Lindstrøm’s infectiously joyful tunes sound like sunshine on your face. The Norwegian producer recently flexed on an LP of psychedelic pop with Runddans, his collaborative project with studio whiz Todd Rundgren and Serena-Maneesh’s Emil Nikolaisen. For his latest act, Lindstrøm’s remixed New York duo MS MR’s “Painted,” building a crisp, slow-burning disco-house track out of the two most poignant lines in the song: “A cruel dark box where a shadow took my place/when you put me in a unnatural space.”

MS MR tell THUMP that they’ve been tracking Lindstrøm’s work since his 2005 remixes of LCD Soundsystem and Annie, through his recent work for Grizzly Bear and Haim. “It’s always interesting to hear another musician’s interpretation of a track, especially when it succeeds in putting the song in a completely different sonic space like he achieved here,” the duo says, adding: “prepare to dance your heart out!”

