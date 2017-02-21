Lindstrøm and Prins Thomas Share a Triumphant Remodeling of Ten Fé’s “Twist Your Arm”

Cosmic disco torchbearers Lindstrøm and Prins Thomas today shared a majestic remix of London duo Ten Fé‘s single “Twist Your Arm.” The track is off the indie band’s recently released debut album, Hit The Light, and it’s reworked here for heightened emotional impact. The chorus’ chord progression is boosted and placed front and center, played off by the Scandinavian producers to successively evoke triumphant euphoria and easygoing disorientation.

Ten Fé told THUMP about the first time they heard the remix. “It was at one of our office parties,” they said. “Our manager put it on and we didn’t know what it was at first, but then everybody started dancing. As the realization dawned on us, it was incredible… wicked vibe and guaranteed disco party-starter!”



Videos by VICE

The remix will be released on Hit The Light – The Remixes, also featuring contributions from UNKLE, Ewan Pearson, and Roman Flügel. That will be out on February 24, and is available for pre-order now.

Follow Alexander on Twitter.

