Lisa Simpson and Henri Matisse Buddy Up Across Organic Linen

via Instagram, @bfgf If Americans worship symbols, Lilian Martinez has created a technicolor dream coat of images we all know and love.

Martinez’s creative project is BFGF, an art brand that produces blankets, pillows, shirts, mugs and other quotidian art pieces. The LA-based artist creates work that puts Lisa Simpson in a dream world, floating around color swatches and statuesque Matisse-esque female forms.

Bowls of fruit, pizza, palm leaves, and the Nike swoosh are just a smattering of the symbols that appear in BFGF prints.

The digitally-printed fabrics put both nature and classic American symbols into the home. All of the pieces are meant to seamlessly blend into home and wardrobe. And because affordable access to art is important to the brand, all of the pieces cost less than $200.

Martinez’s work spans canvas, paper, ceramic and linen. But no matter the medium, her style remains the same. The shapes she uses in her pieces are simple lines, reflective of cartoonography. In the BFGF world, details are not nearly as important as what the lines suggest.

In the style of Matisse (or perhaps even The Simpsons), faces and bodies become nothing more than lines and colors. The graphic work is whimsical, funny and affordable—making it the perfect addition to any lifestyle.

You can shop BFGF in its online shop and follow the brand on Instagram.

