Linguine with Black Garlic and Burnt Chillies Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
7 ounces|200 grams long red chilies
17 ⅔ ounces|500 grams black garlic
7 ounces|200 grams grapeseed oil
8 ¾ ounces|250 grams panko crumbs
3 ½ ounces|100 grams unsalted butter
kosher salt, to taste
3 ounces|85 grams fresh linguine per person
Directions
- Burn the shit out of the chilies over coals or direct flame. And I mean burn the shit out of them. Peel the black garlic.
- Place burnt chilies and black garlic in a food processor or high-speed blender with the grapeseed oil. Blitz on high at 70°C until a smooth paste is formed. Season with salt.
- Toast the panko in butter until golden.
- Gently warm about a tablespoon of the paste per portion of pasta along with a little grapeseed oil and salt in a medium nonstick skillet over medium.
- Cook the linguine to al dente in a large pot of salted boiling water.
- Drain the pasta and add it straight to the pan of burnt chilies and black garlic. Turn the heat up and toss and fry until pasta is coated in the paste.
- Serve immediately with a generous sprinkling of toasted panko.
From Chef’s Night Out: Mitch Orr of ACME
