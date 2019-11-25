Linguine with Clams and Chorizo Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

kosher salt, to taste

¼ cup|60 ml olive oil

1 pound|450 grams fresh chorizo, casings removed

4 tablespoons|½ stick unsalted butter

3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

2 medium shallots, thinly sliced

2 red chilies, stemmed and thinly sliced

2 pounds|1 kilogram littleneck clams (about 24), cleaned

1 cup|250 ml white wine

⅓ cup finely chopped fresh parsley

1 pound|450 grams linguine

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 lemon

Directions

Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large saucepan over medium-high. Add the chorizo and cook, breaking it up into small pieces using a wooden spoon, until browned and slightly crispy, 8 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a bowl and set aside. Add the remaining oil and the butter. Once the butter has melted, add in the garlic, shallots, and chilies. Cook until the shallots are soft, about 2 minutes. Add the clams and the wine and cover. Cook until the clams open, about 12 minutes. Discard any clams that do not open. Meanwhile, bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the linguine and cook, stirring, until al dente, about 12 minutes. Drain, then add to the clams with the reserved chorizo and the parsley. Season with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Zest in the lemon and squeeze in all of the juice, then serve.

