Linkin Park Cancels Concert Due to ‘Medical Issue’

Linkin Park’s big world tour hit yet another snag this week, as fans in Switzerland got some bad new about the band’s show schedueld for tonight, June 20, in Bern.

“It is with great sadness that we have had to cancel tonight’s show. We’ve had a medical issue in the band, and are unfortunately not at a spot to be able to perform tonight,” the band wrote in Stories post on Instagram. “We have always loved Switzerland, and were so excited to perform here. We don’t take [cancellations] lightly and offer our sincere apologies to all of our fans affected by this decision.”

“We will be rescheduling tonight’s Bern show to be a part of our 2026 European tour so that we can make this up to all of you,” Linkin Park added. “We hope to have the 2026 show date and details within the next few days, and fans who purchased tickets will be contacted by their ticketing company with further information and options.

Finally, the band concluded their message: “Thank you for your understanding.”

Linkin Park is on the road for most of 2025 and will be performing a ton of shows around the globe. Accompanying the band on various dates are bands such AFI, Spiritbox, and PVRIS, as well as artists such as grandson and JPEGMAFIA. Check out a full list of remaining dates below.

6/24 I-DAYS Festival Milan, IT

6/26 Gelredome Arnhem, NL (+ Spiritbox)

6/28 Wembley Stadium London, UK (+ Spiritbox & JPEGMAFIA)

7/1 Merkur Spiel Arena Dusseldorf, DE (+ Architects & JPEGMAFIA)

7/3 Rock Werchter Festival Werchter, BE

7/5 Open’er Festival Gdynia, PL

7/8 Deutsche Bank Park Frankfurt, DE (+ Architects & JPEGMAFIA)

7/11 Stade de France Paris, FR

7/29 Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY (+ PVRIS)

8/1 TD Garden Boston, MA (+ PVRIS)

8/3 Prudential Center Newark, NJ (+ PVRIS)

8/6 Bell Centre Montreal, QC (+ PVRIS)

8/8 Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON (+ PVRIS)

8/11 United Center Chicago, IL (+ PVRIS)

8/14 Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI (+ PVRIS)

8/16 Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA (+ Jean Dawson)

8/19 PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA (+ Jean Dawson)

8/21 Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN (+ Jean Dawson)

8/23 Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO (+ Jean Dawson)

8/25 Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI (+ Jean Dawson)

8/27 Target Center Minneapolis, MN (+ Jean Dawson)

8/29 CHI Health Center Omaha, NE (+ Jean Dawson)

8/31 T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO (+ Jean Dawson)

9/3 Ball Arena Denver, CO (+ Jean Dawson)

9/6 Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ (+ Jean Dawson)

9/13 Intuit Dome Los Angeles, CA (+ JPEGMAFIA)

9/15 SAP Center San Jose, CA (+ JPEGMAFIA)

9/17 Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA (+ JPEGMAFIA)

9/19 Moda Center Portland, OR (+ JPEGMAFIA)

9/21 Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC (+ JPEGMAFIA)

9/24 Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA (+ JPEGMAFIA)

10/25 Venue TBA Bogota, CO

10/28 Venue TBA Lima, PE

10/31 Venue TBA Buenos Aires, AR

11/2 Venue TBA Santiago, CL

11/5 Venue TBA Curitiba, BR

11/8 Venue TBA São Paulo, BR

11/11 Venue TBA Brasilia, BR