Linkin Park Commemorate Chester Bennington with “One More Light” Video

The tragic death of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington by suicide this past July was all the more sadder because it felt like mass critical acceptance of the once-maligned band was finally catching up to the enormous love fans had shown them worldwide for more than a decade. To celebrate Bennington’s life and his connection to those fans, Linkin Park have made a video for the title track from this year’s album One More Light. The heartbreaking clip, directed by Linkin Park turntablist Joe Hahn, is a scrapbook of recent tour moments of Bennington and the rest of the group both performing and goofing off.

Additionally, Linkin Park has announced their first concert since Bennington’s death. It’ll be a one-night-only tribute show at LA’s Hollywood Bowl featuring special guests. All proceeds will go to a charity in Bennington’s name. The show will take place on October 27 and the band has posted more info on their official website. You can watch the “One More Light” video above.

