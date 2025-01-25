Linkin Park Drops A Cappella Version of New Album ‘From Zero’

If you are one of the many people who like Linkin Park but are put off by all the pesky music that gets in the way of the singing/screaming/rapping, well there’s some really good news for you!

The nu-metal band has dropped a new vocals-only version of their latest album, From Zero. Dubbed From Zero – A Cappellas, the songs are exactly what you think. While it seems somewhat superfluous, it’s actually really interesting to hear the isolated vocals by new co-vocalist Emily Armstrong.

Videos by VICE

Play video

While her addition to the band has been controversial, to say the least, there is no denying that she is incredibly talented and certainly has the vocal skills to match the band’s energy.

Linkin Park’s current band roster is Mike Shinoda, Brad Dave “Phoenix” Farrell, Joe Hahn, along with Armstrong and new drummer Colin Brittain. The band will begin a world tour this year, which will start internationally and then ramp up in North America in April.

Notably, Delson will not be joining the band on tour due to personal reasons. Alex Feder will be filling in.