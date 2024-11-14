Linkin Park Embarking on Extensive 2025 Tour

Two months after unveiling their revitalized line-up, Linkin Park is set to embark on an extensive tour in 2025. The Grammy-winning nu-metal band has announced that they will kick off their From Zero World Tour in Mexico in January and will play nearly 60 shows across the globe before wrapping up their trek in Brazil.

“Getting back out on the road has been incredible,” said Linkin Park vocalist Mike Shinoda. “The fans’ support is overwhelming, and we’re ready to take this energy even further around the world. FROM ZERO is a new chapter for us, and we’re so excited to share it with everyone on a bigger scale.” Accompanying Linkin Park on various dates are bands such AFI, Spiritbox, and PVRIS, as well as artists such as grandson and JPEGMAFIA.

Linkin Park’s current band roster is Shinoda, Brad Delson, Phoenix, Joe Hahn, along with new co-vocalist Emily Armstrong and new drummer Colin Brittain. Notably, Delson will not be joining the band on tour due to personal reasons. Alex Feder will be filling in. The band’s new album, From Zero, drops this Friday, Nov. 15.

Check out the full list of dates

1/31 Estadio GNP Seguros Mexico City, MX (+ AFI)

2/3 Estadio 3 de Marzo Guadalajara, MX (+ AFI)

2/5 Estadio Banorte Monterrey, MX (+ AFI)

2/11 Saitama Super Arena Tokyo, JP

2/12 Saitama Super Arena Tokyo, JP

2/16 Venue TBA Jakarta, ID

4/12 Sick New World Festival Las Vegas, NV

4/26 Moody Center Austin, TX (+ grandson)

4/28 BOK Center Tulsa, OK (+ grandson)

5/1 Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI (+ grandson)

5/3 CFG Bank Arena Baltimore, MD (+ grandson)

5/6 Lenovo Center Raleigh, NC (+ grandson)

5/8 Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC (+ grandson)

5/10 Sonic Temple Columbus, OH

5/17 Welcome to Rockville Daytona, FL

6/12 Novarock Festival -Nickelsdorf, AT

6/14 Rock for People Festival Hradec Kralove, CZ

6/16 Heinz-Von-Heiden Arena Hannover, DE (+ Architects)

6/18 Olympiastadion Berlin, DE (+ Architects)

6/20 Bernexpo Bern, CH

6/24 I-DAYS Festival Milan, IT

6/26 Gelredome Arnhem, NL (+ Spiritbox)

6/28 Wembley Stadium London, UK (+ Spiritbox & JPEGMAFIA)

7/1 Merkur Spiel Arena Dusseldorf, DE (+ Architects & JPEGMAFIA)

7/3 Rock Werchter Festival Werchter, BE

7/5 Open’er Festival Gdynia, PL

7/8 Deutsche Bank Park Frankfurt, DE (+ Architects & JPEGMAFIA)

7/11 Stade de France Paris, FR

7/29 Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY (+ PVRIS)

8/1 TD Garden Boston, MA (+ PVRIS)

8/3 Prudential Center Newark, NJ (+ PVRIS)

8/6 Bell Centre Montreal, QC (+ PVRIS)

8/8 Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON (+ PVRIS)

8/11 United Center Chicago, IL (+ PVRIS)

8/14 Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI (+ PVRIS)

8/16 Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA (+ Jean Dawson)

8/19 PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA (+ Jean Dawson)

8/21 Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN (+ Jean Dawson)

8/23 Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO (+ Jean Dawson)

8/25 Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI (+ Jean Dawson)

8/27 Target Center Minneapolis, MN (+ Jean Dawson)

8/29 CHI Health Center Omaha, NE (+ Jean Dawson)

8/31 T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO (+ Jean Dawson)

9/3 Ball Arena Denver, CO (+ Jean Dawson)

9/6 Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ (+ Jean Dawson)

9/13 Dodger Stadium Los Angeles, CA (+ Queens Of The Stone Age & JPEGMAFIA)

9/15 SAP Center San Jose, CA (+ JPEGMAFIA)

9/17 Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA (+ JPEGMAFIA)

9/19 Moda Center Portland, OR (+ JPEGMAFIA)

9/21 Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC (+ JPEGMAFIA)

9/24 Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA (+ JPEGMAFIA)

10/26 Venue TBA Bogota, CO

10/29 Venue TBA Lima, PE

11/1 Venue TBA Buenos Aires, AR

11/5 Venue TBA Santiago, CL

11/8 Venue TBA Rio de Janeiro, BR

11/10 Venue TBA São Paulo, BR

11/13 Venue TBA Brasilia, BR

11/15 Venue TBA Porto Alegre, BR