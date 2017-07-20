Linkin Park Singer Chester Bennington Is Dead at 41

Chester Bennington, lead singer of Linkin Park, has died by an apparent suicide. He was 41. According to a TMZ report, his body was discovered in his Palos Verdes home at 9 AM PST by law enforcement. He reportedly hung himself.



Earlier this year, Linkin Park released their album One More Light.

The Los Angeles County coroner confirmed the news just before 3 PM EST, the AP reports.

Update: Bennington’s Linkin Park bandmate Mike Shinoda has responded to the news:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1 (800) 273-8255.