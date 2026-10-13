Linkin Park’s Emily Armstrong Admits She Questioned Whether She Could Replace Chester Bennington

Linkin Park made their comeback in 2024 with the album From Zero after seven years. Vocalist Emily Armstrong stepped into the intimidating space left behind by late frontman Chester Bennington, and while her addition garnered mixed reactions from fans, she’s since made the role her own. It definitely helped that she recognized that no one could truly replace Bennington on those old songs.

Speaking with People about the Linkin Park documentary Unshatter, Armstrong revealed that she struggled to take on the responsibility. She admitted to periods of intense self-doubt and imposter syndrome, and the negative fan reactions certainly didn’t help.

Videos by VICE

“You see it in the documentary where I’m just like, ‘Am I even cut out for this?’” Armstrong told the magazine in October 2026. “You’re trying to give yourself every reason to just be like, ‘You’re not good. Everybody knows these songs.’”

Emily Armstrong Explains How She Overcame Self-Doubt About Performing Old Linkin Park Songs

Since the very first performance, Chester Bennington was the raw, tortured voice of Linkin Park. Even after his death in 2017, he remained its heart and soul for devoted fans. So attempting the old songs was likely a challenge, as they’re so entwined with Bennington’s memory. There was no replacing him; that much was clear. But, as Emily Armstrong explained, that wasn’t the goal of Linkin Park’s comeback.

When it came to getting herself out of those periods of doubt, Armstrong told herself, “Don’t try to be like anybody. You’re not a replacement. Nobody could ever, ever replace Chester. Do what you do.”

She continued, “The only thing that I could possibly try with the old songs is just to have the same emotional impact as much as I possibly can with the songs, because that’s what you’re ultimately going to want at this point.

“That’s what I would want as a listener, as a Linkin Park fan,” she added. “I would want that emotional feeling. And I was like, ‘Okay. I think I could do that.’”

Linkin Park’s documentary, which premiered on September 30, 2026, follows their journey to a 2024 comeback. There’s also a focus on Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain as they find their way as the newest members of the iconic band. Unshatter gives behind-the-scenes looks at how they navigated Linkin Park’s existing legacy while embarking on a new era.

Photo by Mariano Regidor/Redferns