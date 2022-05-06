‘Lion Hiding Under a Hedge’ Turns Out To Be a Bag With a Lion’s Face on It

People living near Mount Kenya National Park in central Kenya made an emergency call to the national wildlife authorities on Thursday after spotting what they thought was a lion hiding out under a hedge.

But soon after armed officers from the Kenyan Wildlife Service (KWS) “swiftly rushed to the scene in a bid to mitigate a possible Human Wildlife Conflict case”, it was discovered the “lion” was in fact just a shopping bag with an image of a lion on it.

The shopping bag. Photo courtesy of the Kenyan Wildlife Service.

“In an interesting turn of events, we received numerous reports from locals at Kiangua location, Meru County of a lion hiding in a hedge,” the KWS said in a statement. “On arrival, KWS rangers were astonished to find out that the ‘alleged lion’ was a lion printed carrier bag.”

The bag, filled with avocado seeds, had been placed in the hedge by a local homeowner.

KWS officers were not angry about the false alarm, though. Instead, the service commended the villagers for taking swift action and raising the alarm.

“Despite this being a false alarm,” the KWS added, “we laud the public for raising an alarm in order to mitigate a possible conflict.”