‘Lionhearts’ Makes the Jump From ‘Roblox’ To Unreal Engine 5 in an Ambitious Medieval Simulator That Looks Astonishing

I’m about to say something controversial, and I don’t even care. Roblox is home to some incredibly talented individuals. Some of the experiences on that platform are legitimately amazing, if you can look past the countless anime knockoff tower defense games. Lionhearts is a perfect example of that. Economics, factions, warfare, MMO-like social gatherings, and so much more. It’s a genuinely massive game, and it costs roughly $1 to join in the fun. But, if you’re looking for something a bit more “mature” and refined, Lionhearts: Crusades is looking to bring the same in-depth gameplay to Unreal Engine 5. This is one we should all be watching closely.

Screenshot: Credenzio Studios LLC

Always Online and Always Changing, ‘Lionhearts’ Has the Potential To Be an Amazing Medieval Simulator

Here’s the thing about Lionhearts. I’ve played the Roblox experience. So, I have full hope that this project can turn out to be something even bigger and better. For something that costs a literal dollar, Lionhearts: Crusade is one of the most feature-packed games on one of the strangest platforms. It’s such a massive game, and the jump to Unreal Engine 5 and a more “mature” tone is going to do incredibly well. There’s even an early demo available to download and try on the Kickstarter Page if you want to see a rough visual representation of what Lionhearts is going to be like.

Videos by VICE

But, if Credenzio Studios can take what made the Roblox experience so good and expand on it? This could be a legendary game. At launch, Lionhearts is aiming to have 16 factions, 14 guild types, 60+ career paths, and even religions available for players to dive into. It sounds like an incredibly lofty plan, but these things are already available in the Roblox experience. It’s just a visual facelift that hopes to bring more players into a massive, online world.

While Lionhearts is aiming for a goal of $100K, there are plenty of Stretch Goals available for players to strive toward. If you want to see what Credenzio Studios is capable of before dropping cash on this one? Try out the Roblox version of the game. I can guarantee you’ll be impressed by what they can do. Me? I’m 100% ready to become a Warlord. I mean, a King. I mean, a lowly peasant who is up to nothing terrible at all.