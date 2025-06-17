Liquid Death Selling Cans of Ozzy Osbourne’s DNA

If you ever wanted to possess some of Ozzy Osbourne’s DNA, well, you’re in luck! Liquid Death has announced that it’s selling cans of the stuff, but quantities are VERY limited.

Ozzy drank 10 cans of Liquid Death Iced Tea, and then each can was sealed to preserve his DNA. The goal? Once technology and federal law permit, fans can use this DNA to try to clone Ozzy in the future and enjoy him for hundreds of years to come. He’s even daring fans to take him up on the offer, saying, “Clone me, you bastards.”

Each Ozzy DNA can comes in a lab-quality container, each hand-signed by Ozzy himself. Since there are only 10 Ozzy DNA cans in existence, they’re being sold for $450 each at liquiddeath.com/ozzy.

The wild new collab comes just weeks before Ozzy plays his final show ever, alongside his Black Sabbath bandmates, in their hometown of Birmingham, England.

In addition to seeing the legendary heavy metal godfathers, fans in attendance at the Back To The Beginning concert will also be treated to sets by Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Halestorm, Alice In Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, and 2025 Grammy-winners Gojira. Unless one of those bands ends up being the band that got booted by Ozzy’s wife, Sharon.

“I had a huge, huge to-do with a manager over this celebration for Ozzy and Sabbath. And it was probably the worst way I’ve felt in years,” Sharon previously revealed. “I don’t care what this person says about me, thinks about it, because he doesn’t know me. And he’s now going around making up bullshit lies because I threw his band off the bill.”

The Back To The Beginning concert kicks off on July 5

Tickets for the charity benefit show went on sale on February 14, Valentine’s Day, and have sold out. All profits will go to three important causes and health facilities: Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorn Children’s Hospice.

While many fans around the world will not be able to attend the big show, it will be livestreamed via the concert website. Fans can purchase tickets here.