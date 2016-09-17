Liquid-Filled Vinyl Records Make Trippy Art, Music

The hype over plain wax is over. Vinyl can be made out of chocolate, or filled with blood, leaves, glitter, oils, human ashes, and even decorated with wax and hair. Usually aimed at hardcore collectors, these distinct records are frequently produced in limited batches and, with the collaboration of artists, can be shaped into any design and tailored to hold a range of materials. Recently artists have mastered a sealing technique that involves trapping liquids inside vinyl, allowing them to flow and spin as the record is playing. Take Mondo’s Aliens record, for example, filled with fluorescent yellow ‘Xenomorph blood,’ an imaginative retake on James Horner’s classic 1986 score and limited to only 75 copies.

Image courtesy of Lissette Emma

Commissioned by Waxwork Records, FRIDAY the 13th is a clear-pressed vinyl filled with ‘blood.’ Talking about the record, CEO and Founder of Waxwork Records, Kevin Bergeron, tells The Creators Project, “Horror fans are rabid, and they’re collectors. Couple that with a seriously cool product like a record that’s filled with blood and you have a hot item. I think people are so blown away with the liquid filled records that we created because it’s just such a foreign concept, and most folks had never seen anything like it before.”

Image courtesy of Curtis Godino

Using an oil wheel sealing technique in his vinyl making process, Curtis Godino is the multidisciplinary artist behind FRIDAY the 13th and Mondo’s Aliens ‘xenomorph blood’ record. Utilizing viscous liquids, resin and a specific airtight sealing method, he secures liquids in vinyl, without leaking or evaporation. “The idea I originally had was to merge my light show with my band, Worthless. I wanted to make records that look like my oil wheels for my light show,” he tells The Creators Project. “Waxwork Records hit me up with the idea for the Friday the 13th and I thought it was an awesome idea.”

Image courtesy of Curtis Godino

“I seal the records then fill them up with liquid. There are a few different stages and each vinyl takes over an hour to complete. It’s popular because it is a really interesting record and I’ve noticed that people who are into vinyl are REALLY into vinyl, so it’s a collector’s type of thing,” Godino continues. “I guess there are as many limits with a record making as there are with any type of innovation, but there are constantly new kinds of records. When I first started buying records in 6th grade it seemed like the coolest vinyl you could find were solid colors or a gross throw up looking splatter. But now there are some crazy designs-especially the animated ones are really neat.”

Check out more of Godino's filled vinyls below:

Image courtesy of Curtis Godino

Image courtesy of Curtis Godino

Image courtesy of Curtis Godino

Image courtesy of Lissette Emma

Image courtesy of Lissette Emma

To view more of Curtis Godino's work, click here.

