Lisa Fortnite Release Date & All Cosmetic Items Leaked (BLACKPINK Festival Skin)

Lisa has been confirmed to be the Fortnite Festival Season 12 headliner. The popular BLACKPINK singer will get a skin and cosmetic items in the Epic Games Battle Royale soon. Here is everything leaked so far about the Lisa Fortnite collaboration, including her release date and cosmetic items.

Screenshot: Epic Games

Over the weekend, Lisa’s record label surprised players when they confirmed that the Thai rapper will be the next headliner for Fortnite Festival Season 12. According to a press release, the BLACKPINK singer is reportedly going to perform in an in-game live event. Although details about the concert are pretty scant, it could just be a quick cameo.

Videos by VICE

According to datamine leaks, the Lisa Fortnite Skin release date is set for Saturday, November 29, 2025. This is interesting because this is the same day that Epic Games is launching the Fortnite Zero Hour live event that ends Chapter 6. So perhaps Lisa will make a cameo or be incorporated into the story experience somehow?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Regardless, dataminers claim that the Lisa Fortnite skin will be made available in the battle royale’s in-game shop on the 29th. Given that she’s a Fortnite Festival headliner, the BLACKPINK singer’s crossover is pretty extensive and includes many items. Below, we will break down every cosmetic that has been leaked so far and what to expect from the event.

All Fortnite Lisa Cosmetic Items Leaked So Far

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite x Lisa collaboration will feature multiple outfits and cosmetic items, according to a leak. Like previous headliners, Lisa will likely get a music pas,s which will allow users to unlock jam tracks, emotes, and musical instruments.

Here is every Lisa Fortnite cosmetic item that has been leaked so far, courtesy of BeastFNCreative:

– 2 Outfits (ChimeCurlTell & ChimeCurlCorn)

– 1 Weapon Wrap

– 2 Emotes

– 2 Microphones (Music Instrument)

– 3 Jam Tracks (Rockstar, F*CK UP THE WORLD (Vixi Solo Version) & New Woman)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Dataminer BeastFNCreative says that there are also additional Lisa Fortnite cosmetic items that we still don’t know about. So it is possible that the Festival Music Pass has more items not yet leaked. But it could also mean Epic Games will release a separate in-store Lia bundle for players to purchase.

As far as which Jam Tracks will be coming to the Lisa Fortnite Festival Season 12 pass, a leak has revealed the songs will be “Rockstar,” “F**K UP THE WORLD,” and “New Woman.” Interestingly, Fortnite already has the New Woman emote. So if you are a fan of that dance, you will finally be able to get the full song in Jam Track form.

Screenshot: X @BeastFNCreative

Finally, a new leak also claims that a Playboi Carti Fortnite collaboration will also be a part of Festival Season 12. It’s unclear if his skin will be released alongside Lisa or will have some tie-in. Regardless, it looks like Epic Games is really stepping up their musical collaborations right before the launch of Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 on November 30.