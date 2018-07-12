Here’s a List of the 2018 Emmy Nominations

There are so many great TV shows right now that it’s hard to even keep track of it all. The second season of Atlanta was somehow even better than the first, The Americans was basically The Sopranos of this decade, and Barry is low-key the best thing Bill Hader and Henry Winkler have ever been a part of. Oh, also there was Killing Eve. And The Expanse. And Legion. And on and on and on. But somehow, amid this glut of great television, the noble Emmy voters have ingested all the TV content into their brilliant minds and decided which shows deserve to stand out as the best of the best.
On Thursday morning, the 2018 Primetime Emmy nominations were announced, and for the first time, Netflix picked up the most noms out of any network, nabbing a total of 112 nominations and beating out HBO’s 108 and NBC’s 78. But it’s HBO’s Game of Thrones that managed to secure the most nominations for any individual series, with 22 separate nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, two Supporting Actor in a Drama Series nominations for Peter Dinklage and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Lena Headey for Supporting Actress in a Drama. Meanwhile, David Lynch’s bizarre but periodically transcendent Twin Peaks revival didn’t get nominated for jack shit—probably the most glaring snub this year.
Videos by VICE
The Emmys will announce winners during the 70th award ceremony on September 17, when the Emmy overlords will officially tell us cultureless plebes which TV shows was actually truly superior. Until then, here’s a rundown of the nominees.
Outstanding Drama Series
The Americans
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Outstanding Comedy Series
Atlanta
Barry
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Lead Actor in a Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Ed Harris, Westworld
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Lead Actress in a Drama
Claire Foy, The Crown
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Lead Actor in a Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
William H. Macy, Shameless
Lead Actress in a Comedy
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Allison Janney, Mom
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Supporting Actor in a Drama
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Matt Smith, The Crown
Supporting Actress in a Drama
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Henry Winkler, Barry
Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
Megan Mullally, Will & Grace
Outstanding TV Movie
Fahrenheit 451
Flint
Paterno
The Tale
“U.S.S. Callister,” Black Mirror
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult
Merritt Wever, Godless
Letitia Wright, “Black Museum,” Black Mirror
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
John Leguizamo, Waco
Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Edgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower
Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Viola Davis, Scandal
Kelly Jenrette, The Handmaid’s Tale
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
Diana Rigg, Game of Thrones
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
F. Murray Abraham, Homeland
Cameron Britton, Mindhunter
Matthew Goode, The Crown
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Gerald McRaney, This Is Us
Jimmi Simpson, Westworld
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Tina Fey, Saturday Night Live
Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live
Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Molly Shannon, Will & Grace
Wanda Sykes, Black-ish
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Sterling K. Brown, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Bryan Cranston, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Katt Williams, Atlanta
Outstanding Limited Series
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Laura Dern, The Tale
Michelle Dockery, Godless
Elisabeth Moss, Top of the Lake: China Girl
Edie Falco, Law and Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Jesse Plemons, “U.S.S. Callister,” Black Mirror
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
At Home with Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You, America
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman’s Show
Outstanding Reality Competition Series
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.
Follow VICE on Twitter.