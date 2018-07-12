Here’s a List of the 2018 Emmy Nominations

There are so many great TV shows right now that it’s hard to even keep track of it all. The second season of Atlanta was somehow even better than the first, The Americans was basically The Sopranos of this decade, and Barry is low-key the best thing Bill Hader and Henry Winkler have ever been a part of. Oh, also there was Killing Eve. And The Expanse. And Legion. And on and on and on. But somehow, amid this glut of great television, the noble Emmy voters have ingested all the TV content into their brilliant minds and decided which shows deserve to stand out as the best of the best.

On Thursday morning, the 2018 Primetime Emmy nominations were announced, and for the first time, Netflix picked up the most noms out of any network, nabbing a total of 112 nominations and beating out HBO’s 108 and NBC’s 78. But it’s HBO’s Game of Thrones that managed to secure the most nominations for any individual series, with 22 separate nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, two Supporting Actor in a Drama Series nominations for Peter Dinklage and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Lena Headey for Supporting Actress in a Drama. Meanwhile, David Lynch’s bizarre but periodically transcendent Twin Peaks revival didn’t get nominated for jack shit—probably the most glaring snub this year.

The Emmys will announce winners during the 70th award ceremony on September 17, when the Emmy overlords will officially tell us cultureless plebes which TV shows was actually truly superior. Until then, here’s a rundown of the nominees.



Outstanding Drama Series

The Americans

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Lead Actor in a Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Ed Harris, Westworld

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Lead Actress in a Drama

Claire Foy, The Crown

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Lead Actor in a Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

William H. Macy, Shameless



Lead Actress in a Comedy

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Allison Janney, Mom

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Supporting Actor in a Drama

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Matt Smith, The Crown

Supporting Actress in a Drama

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Henry Winkler, Barry

Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne

Megan Mullally, Will & Grace

Outstanding TV Movie

Fahrenheit 451

Flint

Paterno

The Tale

“U.S.S. Callister,” Black Mirror

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie



Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult

Merritt Wever, Godless

Letitia Wright, “Black Museum,” Black Mirror

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

John Leguizamo, Waco

Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Edgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower

Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis, Scandal

Kelly Jenrette, The Handmaid’s Tale

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale

Diana Rigg, Game of Thrones

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham, Homeland

Cameron Britton, Mindhunter

Matthew Goode, The Crown

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Gerald McRaney, This Is Us

Jimmi Simpson, Westworld

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Tina Fey, Saturday Night Live

Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live

Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Molly Shannon, Will & Grace

Wanda Sykes, Black-ish

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Sterling K. Brown, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Bryan Cranston, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Katt Williams, Atlanta

Outstanding Limited Series

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Laura Dern, The Tale

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Elisabeth Moss, Top of the Lake: China Girl

Edie Falco, Law and Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Jesse Plemons, “U.S.S. Callister,” Black Mirror

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You, America

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman’s Show

Outstanding Reality Competition Series

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

