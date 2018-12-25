Listen to a Special Christmas Episode of Frank Ocean’s Blonded Radio

It’s Christmas Day in most of the world, and as (late-capitalist) tradition dictates, Christmas Day means gifts. Frank Ocean’s gift to you this year is a special episode of his Beats 1 radio show, Blonded RADIO, airing at 4PM London time, 8AM Los Angeles time and 11AM New York time. It’s been a great year for Blonded, with Frank and his cohosts Roof Access and Vegyn airing three episodes earlier this year to coincide with the American midterm elections.

This will be the fourth episode of Blonded for 2018, and hopefully—as with many of last year’s Blonded shows—it’ll come with some new Frank music. Earlier this year, Frank released a cover of “Moon River,” but aside from that (and finally popping up on Instagram!) it’s been a pretty quiet 2018. We’ll embed the full episode of Xmas Blonded as soon as the episode has aired. Stream Beats 1 below:

Merry Christmas!