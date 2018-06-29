Listen to Drake’s New Album ‘Scorpion’, Feat JAY-Z, Michael Jackson, More

Well, it’s finally here: You can listen to Drake’s new album Scorpion now. After a six-month rollout featuring singles “God’s Plan”, “Nice For What” and “I’m Upset“, revelations of secret children, beefs, jackets, moody album trailers, and raised-from-the-dead pop superstars, we can finally listen to the mammoth 25-track album.

Scorpion includes features from JAY-Z, Michael Jackson, Ty Dolla $ign and more, and is executive produced by Noah “40” Shebib. It’s Drake’s fifth official ‘album’, and his latest since 2016’s Views. Since Views, he has also released the album-length project More Life. Realistically, if you include everything, this is Drake’s eighth album. Listen to Scorpion below:

Shaad D’Souza is Noisey’s Australian editor. Follow him on Twitter.