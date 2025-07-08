Listen: Foo Fighters Drop Scorching Cover of Minor Threat’s ‘I Don’t Wanna Hear It’

Punk’s not dead, and certainly not if the Foo Fighters have anything to say about it. The band just released a cover of Minor Threat‘s “I Don’t Wanna Hear It,” and it’s honestly a scorching performance.

The song was originally included on Minor Threat’s self-titled debut album in 1981. NME notes that the instrumentation for the cover was recorded in 1995, around the time when the first Foo Fighters album was released, but the vocals were recorded this year. Check out a visualizer for the track below, which features a slideshow of band photos, including many with late drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Foo Fighters founder and frontman Dave Grohl has long been a fan of Minor Threat, once revealing that he wrote a letter to the band’s frontman, Ian MacKaye (also of Fugazi), when he was just a teenager. Notably, Grohl eventually went on to play drums for the band Scream, who were signed to MacKaye’s label Dischord Records.

The cover song comes just days after the 30th anniversary of the Foos’ 1995 self-titled debut album, which was originally released on June 26th, 1995. Over the past few weeks, the band has been revisiting their career history on their Field Notes Substack, and by sharing video clips and photos from throughout their career on social media with the hashtag #FF30.

The Foo Fighters have been fairly quiet over the past year, following Grohl’s admission that he fathered a child out of wedlock. They have a handful of live performances on the schedule, all of which are overseas. They’ll likely be unveiling at least a temporary drummer for those shows, because earlier this year they fired their drummer of two years, Josh Freese.

Freese was hired to be the Foo Fighters’ new drummer in 2023, after the death of the band’s longtime drummer, Taylor Hawkins. However, he did not play on the band’s 2023 album, But Here We Are, as Grohl performed drums on the record.