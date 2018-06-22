Listen to Freddie Gibbs’ Surprise New Mixtape ‘Freddie’

Freddie Gibbs has released a surprise new mixtape, titled Freddie. First teased earlier today when Gibbs tweeted a trailer for the album, Freddie features contributions from 03 Greedo, Cassie Jo Craig and Irie Jane Gibbs. As you can see above, the album artwork is very, very beautiful. Listen to the entire 10-track project below:

Freddie is Gibbs’ first project since the release of You Only Live 2wice last year. That album was his first record since being charged, then acquitted, of sexual assault in Europe the year prior, an intense legal battle for the rapper. Since then, Gibbs has also collaborated with The Avalanches.

