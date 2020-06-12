Lovebox is Cancelled, But Don’t Let That Stop You From Enjoying It

Every summer thousands of vividly dressed people make the trek to Gunnersbury Park in West London to gather, party, and pay way too much money for a bottle of wine. We’re talking, of course, about Lovebox.

Like every other music festival and outdoor activity that isn’t simply walking in a loop around your postcode, Lovebox has been cancelled this year due to coronavirus. Which is a shame, because it was expanding – taking place over three days instead of two for the first time – and the line-up was predictably huge. However, should the fact that the festival isn’t happening stop you from enjoying the actual music? No, it should not.

To that end, we’ve curated a playlist in honour of the Lovebox 2020 line-up, featuring artists that were due to play on the Noisey stage and across the festival this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. From rising stars Pa Salieu and Fred again… to legends of the game Little Simz and Tyler, The Creator; pop powerhouses Robyn and Hot Chip to the immersive tenderness of Jorja Smith and Arlo Parks; this playlist is carefully designed to keep your spirits up throughout this lost weekend – or for at least an hour.