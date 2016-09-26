Listen Out Perth Called for Police Back Up Yesterday After More Than 200 People Jumped the Fence

Image from the Listen Out Facebook​.

​Yesterday’s Listen Out Festival in Perth was overrun by more than 200 fence jumpers, according to a spokesperson for Western Australia Police.

Festival security were apparently unable to keep the punters at bay, and called for help as crowds of people began entering the festival—whose lineup includes Yung Lean, Travi$ Scott, and Anderson .Paak—despite not having tickets.

According to PerthNow, as many as six police cars were sent to the Western Parklands venue at HBF Arena in Joondalup to deal with the situation at hand. No word yet on whether any arrests were made.