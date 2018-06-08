Listen to The Smashing Pumpkins’ First Reunion Song, “Solara”

The Smashing Pumpkins’ original lineup is (mostly) back with their first song in 18 whole entire years, the Rick Rubin-produced “Solara”. First leaked on Thursday, “Solara” finds the band’s original lineup, minus D’Arcy Wretzky, playing together for the first time since their 2000 record Machina/The Machines of God. Listen to “Solara” below:

Because of Wretzky’s absence––itself a very fraught and saddening situation––this isn’t, like, a proper “”””reunion””””, but hey! It’s probably the closest thing we’ll ever get to it. Smashing Pumpkins are set to begin their reunion tour, featuring this lineup, next month.

