[Listen] Thom Yorke Wrote a Song for Fashion Week

Thom Yorke’s new track, “Villain,” isn’t a runway-busting bopper—which can’t be an accident, as this is his third collaboration with Rag & Bone’s NYFW show. Introspective atmospheric piano notes stumble across vocals from the Brooklyn Youth Chorus, before a snare-y beat brings the song into the more danceable Radiohead territory you might expect from NYFW.

Listen to the full track below, head over to i-D to check out stills of the collection designed by Marcus Wainwright and David Neville, and see footage of the runway in action on Fashionista.

Via Pitchfork, Fashionista

