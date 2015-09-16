[Listen] Thom Yorke Wrote a Song for Fashion Week

Thom Yorke’s new track, “Villain,” isn’t a runway-busting bopper—which can’t be an accident, as this is his third collaboration with Rag & Bone’s NYFW show. Introspective atmospheric piano notes stumble across vocals from the Brooklyn Youth Chorus, before a snare-y beat brings the song into the more danceable Radiohead territory you might expect from NYFW.
Listen to the full track below, head over to i-D to check out stills of the collection designed by Marcus Wainwright and David Neville, and see footage of the runway in action on Fashionista.
Videos by VICE
Via Pitchfork, Fashionista
Related:
See Radiohead’s “Creep” Reimagined in Plasticine
Radiohead’s PolyFauna App Gets Updated With New Music
Thom Yorke And Nigel Godrich Release New Album Via BitTorrent
The Making Of Thom Yorke And Modeselektor’s “This” Video [Q&A]