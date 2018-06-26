Listen To 03 Greedo’s New Album, ‘God Level’

Last month, 03 Greedo announced he was nearly halfway to his goal of making 30 albums before his 20-year prison sentence. Today, he delivers God Level, a 27-song album with appearances from Rich the Kid and production handled by Kenny Beats. Tomorrow, the California rapper will turn himself in to serve his sentence for gun and drug charges. “God Level will change music forever,” Greedo told The Fader. “I’m the culture God.” With less than 24 hours until his sentencing, Greedo is still keeping his fans first.

Listen to God Level below.

Videos by VICE

Kristin Corry is a staff writer for Noisey. Follow her on Twitter.