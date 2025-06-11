Listen to This 3-Minute Song Made Entirely Out of Apple App Store Reviews

Arguably the best part of Apple’s keynote at WWDC was when they closed out the show. That’s not a dig at Apple, I swear. It’s just that A), Liquid Glass kind of stole all the attention this year, and while slick-looking, it’s not a revolutionary product, and B), the quirky song with which Apple closed out WWDC 2025 was just damn enjoyable.

The two-minute, 45-second song’s lyrics were entirely strung together from the real-life comments left in five-star reviews on Apple’s App Store, for a range of apps from Headspace to Duolingo. See how many apps you can recognize in the video below.

Videos by VICE

And get singer-songwriter Allen Stone’s catchy tune stuck in your head. Bonus points if you spot someone else out in public humming the melody in the coming days.

“Best app I’ve ever set my sorry eyes upon.” Titled “6 Out of 5 ⭐️”, the song opens strongly with these sage words about Goodnotes 6. Whoever left that comment knew their shit, because (checks [good] notes) there have been six iterations of Goodnotes. They wouldn’t keep making them if they weren’t as sweet as this reviewer testifies.

“Two thumbs and all toes up,” written about Sleep Cycle, was another strong showing as Stone hit the high notes.

“Even better than sliced bread,” wrote another about Noted. Feeling defensive about sliced bread, but OK, I’ll let it slide because it worked so well to bridge us over into the chorus.

“If this doesn’t win best app of the year, I’ll eat a shoe.” Not an easy review to turn into lyrics, but with the help of an Auto-Tuned backup singer making a refrain out of “I’ll eat a shoe,” it just works.

Let’s give a hand to Allen Stone, the singer-songwriter who performed it. Bravo, my guy.