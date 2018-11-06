Listen to a Brand New Episode of Frank Ocean’s Blonded Radio Right Now

UPDATE: Frank Ocean has updated his Tumblr to announce free merch in Houston, Miami, Dallas, and Atlanta for those who bring photographic proof they voted at a ballot. The effort is to help incentivize the 42 percent of non-voters in the US as well as back Democratic candidates Stacey Abrams (Georgia), Andrew Gillum (Florida), and Beto O’Rourke (Texas).

UPDATE 2: Surprise! Frank’s back again. Today’s second Blonded episode started at 6 EST. Listen here.



UPDATE 3: Sorry if you had plans tonight! Blonded’s third Midterms episode is streaming now. It started at 9PM EST. Listen here.

After more than a year away, Frank Ocean is back on Beats 1 today with a brand new episode of Blonded Radio—his expertly curated, on-again, off-again, surprise-laden radio show. Listen to the new episode live below. Unlike previous episodes of Blonded, this episode isn’t numbered. It’s instead billed as a midterms special. (That’s a subtle hint. Go vote.)

The last time that Ocean broadcast a Blonded Radio episode, in August last year, he dropped in a new song called “Provider.”