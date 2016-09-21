Listen to a Collaboration Between Future of the Left’s Julia Ruzicka and Pixies’ Black Francis

Ok, so listen. What’s happening here is Julia Ruzicka from Future of the Left is putting out a solo album that features everybody. And I mean, like, everybody. Each track is a specific collaboration with someone she’s met along her decade and a half career in music (hence the project’s name ‘This Becomes Us’). For example, The Wytches’ Kristian Bell, Eighties Matchbox B-Line Disaster’s Guy McKnight and Pixies’ Black Francis, which is both a dope list of creative forces and an enviable list of friends. Ruzicka wrote the whole thing on bass before bringing in Ian Wilson from Art Brut and Jack Eggleston, also from Future of the Left, to fill in on guitar and drums.

We’re premiering “Painter Man Is Coming” featuring Black Francis below , and you can tell how closely the pair worked together because it lands in the perfect centre of a Venn diagram where the only two circles are Future of the Left and Pixies. Which is to say: good at merging several grating noises into melodic brilliance, with a bass line that will require months of scrubbing and bleach to remove from your brain.

Videos by VICE

You can find a full tracklist after the jump.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span id=”selection-marker-1″ class=”redactor-selection-marker”&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Tracklist: