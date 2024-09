L.I.E.S. Records have announced a new member to its expanding family: the Parisian ClekClekBoom veteran Jean Nipon.

Nipon’s forthcoming 3-track EP Industry Steal Vol. 2 is at once aggressive and gentle, with tracks that will take you from the dance floor to the couch cushion. The cut “Tepco Cunts” rides hard on an 808 cowbell before releasing itself to a swirling synthesized tone that leads back to a hard bass beat.



Videos by VICE

Industry Steal Vol. 2 is out Dec 2 on L.I.E.S.