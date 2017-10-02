Listen to a Lovely Green Day Cover Album for Hurricane Relief Efforts

Billie Joe Armstrong wrote some damn good songs back in the day (yup, even on American Idiot), their simplicity elementally appealing instead of boring and their energy boundless. Evan Stephens Hall of Pinegrove also writes some fine songs, which is maybe why he’s teamed with Nick Levine of jodi and other like-minded musicians to create Earth Day, a Green Day covers album released on the day September ended (natch).

What’s remarkable about this comp is twofold: one is that the bands mainly adhere to a lo-fi, endearingly shambling alt-country/indie fusion similar to Pinegrove themselves (the band doesn’t contribute as a whole unit, but Hall performs a raucous solo version of “Burnout” and drummer Zach Levine covers “86”), not only giving the collection its own character but also exposing the yearning hearts of these snotty songs. Secondly, the material’s pretty much all great, from Ratboys’ sweetly harmonized version of “Pulling Teeth” to Cameron Boucher of Sorority Noise taking on the underrated American Idiot closer “Whatsername” with nothing but his guitar and voice.

Videos by VICE

Kevin Devine and Adult Mom also feature, and the whole thing is going toward the Hurricane Maria Community Relief Fund. Don’t be a bad person, listen to Earth Day below.

Phil is incredibly emotional about this. He’s on Twitter.