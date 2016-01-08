Listen to a Mix of Cosmic Soul and R&B from Erykah Badu

Like me, you may have spent your Friday binging on cold, remorseless techno just to keep your eyes from un-focusing as you approach hour seven of your work day. If that’s the case, this new mix from Erykah Badu is the palate cleanser you didn’t know you needed.

The half-hour session—which premiered on Zane Lowe‘s Beats1 radio show in November—will guide you through a grip of angelic soul jams and baby-making R&B, plus a sprinkling of vintage rap and some artsy experimental goodies. The Bee Gees, Sun Ra and Thundercat all feature on the mix, which is dedicated to Badu’s favorite creature in the animal kingdom: bees.



“Save the bees, else we aint gone have no where to fight and discriminate… cause they aint have’n that shit on MARS,” she writes in the mix’s accompanying text. Check it out below.