Listen to a New Version of Britney’s ‘Slumber Party’ Featuring Tinashe

Since Tinashe announced via Instagram​ that she’d joined forces with her “idol” Britney Spears for a new version of “Slumber Party”, a track from Britney’s most recent album, Glory, I’ve been waiting expectantly to get my life via this meeting of pop greats old and new.



Fortunately, my expectations were exceeded, my life securely got: the song itself is still essentially just “Touch My Body” by Mariah Carey with a reggae-lite groove, but Tinashe’s assured presence improves it even further, lending a little extra cool to proceedings as she coos in her signature relaxed tones over Britney’s beat: “If it’s seven minutes in heaven make it double, triple / Like a slumber party”.



I can’t help but feel like this collab symbolises a passing of the pop baton from one of its old guard to the new school, and if Tinashe’s recent mixtape Nightride is anything to judge by, she’s a particularly safe pair of hands. Listen to “Slumber Party” below:





