Listen to a Recording of Pete Tong Reading the Insanely Long Essential Mix Website Address From 1995

We now operate in a world where the internet knows what you want before you’ve even typed it. I barely have to hover over my keyboard for my browser to intuitively know I am planning on spending the next ~hour and 45 minutes scrolling up and down my Facebook feed, before switching to videos of robots falling over on Youtube for the rest of the evening. However, there was a time when getting to a website required more data input than locating the Higgs boson particle. In this particular charming clip, from the Radio 1 annals, Pete Tong begrudgingly reads out all 3495873046 characters of the now revered Essential Mix’s website. He seems to find the whole thing pretty unnecessary, even going as far as to add, “I know, it doesn’t make sense…”

Strikingly, however, while the internet has changed beyond all recognition, Pete Tong’s voice sounds exactly the same. In twenty years it hasn’t changed one bit. How is this possible? Does he drink a pint of honey every morning? Has he got a particularly effective throat massage technique? Is he in fact al-Khidr? The mystical sage described in the Qur’an, purported to have discovered the fountain of eternal youth? Only time will tell.

