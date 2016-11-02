Listen to a Song from Nothington’s First Album in Five Years

​Nothington have been eerily quiet as of late, tucked away over there in San Francisco, doing god knows what. The band hasn’t released anything since 2013’s b-sides collection, Lost Along the Way. Next year, though, they’ll be breaking their hiatus and releasing a new record, their first since 2011’s Borrowed Time, and are teasing it with a digital single via Red Scare. They’ve dropped this song on us, “Cobblestones,” which guitarist/vocalist Chris Matulich says is about missing his time spent in Hamburg. But for Nothington fans, who’ve waited a long while for new material, the lyrics take on a different meaning when he sings, “It’s been so long now.”

In addition to the new album, 2017 also marks the ten-year anniversary of their debut, All In, and they’ve got some European shows booked to celebrate (dates below). From what we hear, they’ve got some US dates in the works for spring, so keep your pants on, Americans.

2/23/17 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Winstons



2/24/17 – Münster, Germany @ Gleis 22



2/25/17 – Mönchengladbach, Germany @ Projekt 42



2/26/17 – Trier, Germany @ Lucky’s Luke



2/27/17 – Göttingen, Germany @ T-Keller



2/28/17 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Dynamo



3/1/17 – Koblenz, Germany @ Circus Maximus



3/2/17 – Bremen, Germany @ Tower



3/3/17 – Munich, Germany @ Kranhalle



3/4/17 – Nuremberg, Germany @ Zentralcafe



3/5/17 – Stuttgart, Germany @ 1210



3/6/17 – Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof



3/7/17 – Leipzig, Germany @ Werk 2



3/8/17 – Hannover, Germany @ Chez Heinz



3/9/17 – Hamburg, Germany @ Hafenklang



3/10/17 – Kiel, Germany @ Hansa 48



3/11/17 – Berlin, Germany @ Casiopeia